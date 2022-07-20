BETTER than expected US wheat production figures in the US Department of Agriculture's July World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report have combined with broader macro-economic concerns to force global wheat prices lower.
However, solid demand for wheat from big importing countries such as Egypt and Jordan, which are looking further afield for supplies in the absence of many of their traditional suppliers from Russia and Ukraine, has kept prices from falling as far as has been seen in commodities like corn.
World futures have now dropped over a third from their peaks.
Nathan Cattle, from the Clear Grain Exchange, said Chicago wheat futures in May reached a peak of $A673 a tonne, but following a $A56/t fall last week are now as low as $A422/t.
However, he said the fall had not been as dramatic in the Australian market as prices in May were well below US futures.
"There has actually been a surge in demand for wheat locally over the past week, particularly, in Western Australia, where we saw APW grade wheat selling at $475/t," Mr Cattle said.
The market was surprised by a couple of factors in the July WASDE report according to Rabobank international commodity analyst Carlos Mera.
In Rabo's analysis of the WASDE report Mr Mera said a big scale up of anticipated US wheat yields was over three million tonnes more than the market was expecting, although he added additional exports, such as into the Middle East region normally serviced by the Black Sea, would account for much of the added production.
The USDA forecast a drop in world wheat production of 1.8 million tonnes, primarily due to the excessive heat through the European Union, but demand is tipped to drop by at least the same amount, especially from the livestock sector.
Writing for Mecardo, analyst Adrian Ladaniwskyj said production in the EU was tipped to fall by 2 million tonnes, while there are also cuts to Ukrainian and Argentine crops.
Mr Ladaniwskyj said world wheat exporters were closely watching the outcome of talks between Russia and Turkey that may allow more Ukrainian wheat to be exported via Turkey which would ease current supply squeezes, although he added the practicalities of moving ships through a warzone may make it difficult to execute deliveries in practice.
He said while the WASDE report was mildly bearish for wheat, much of the fall in wheat values could be attributed to broader market concerns.
"Recessionary concerns have pulled the rug out from underneath commodity markets generally as the flow of cash dries up, stemming from a universal flight to traditionally safer assets," Mr Ladaniwskyj said.
In terms of upcoming orders, Commonwealth Bank commodity analyst Tobin Gorey reported the Egyptian government had sought tenders from as far afield as US, Canada and Australia, before then cancelling the tender.
It is expected Egyptian government officials will now attempt to buy the same amount of wheat as was up for tender privately and will look for supplies from North America and Australia, potentially looking to exploit a falling US dollar.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
