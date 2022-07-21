A Canowindra property rejuvenated with chemical-free, multi-species farming practices and 22 years of painstaking research has a story to tell prospective buyers ahead of its July 29 auction.
The 193-hectare (478 acre) Misty Mountain Creek is central to Bathurst, Orange, Parkes and Forbes and, on paper, it makes a nice bolt-on block or small farm handy to the Carcoar livestock market.
That's undoubtedly true, but what makes the property special is its 22-year chemical-free status under the "landsmanship" model pioneered by vendor Paul Newell featured on ABC television's Australian Story.
The property has performed as both a commercial mixed enterprise and research farm, with its progress measured in deep, organic-rich soils all the way from the self-watering alluvial creek flats up to a small, sheltered hill.
That central hill, Agri Rural NSW agent Josh Keefe said, offers excellent views of the district that would make a great house site and there's power nearby.
Mr Newell has poured a life's work into making Misty Mountain Creek a self-sustaining system, fattening around 200 head of cattle a year, while growing its own grain as a supplementary feed for the sheep that follow them through the grazing cycle.
The result, Mr Newell said, was a farm that is resilient to drought and disease, which produces enough forage to overwhelm weeds.
Harnessing the trampling effect of large mobs of livestock, he'd established an enormous variety of grasses, shrubs and trees. A survey at Misty Mountain Creek identified more than 200 forageable species.
It's not all native pastures, though. Lucerne, prairie grass and kikuyu are among the many species found in the property's five 40ha paddocks.
It all added up, Mr Newell said, to an extremely low-cost and reliable enterprise.
Agent Josh Keefe said Misty Mountain Creek's carrying capacity was "about 3.5 dry stock equivalents an acre" and inspections suggested a likely $1.3 million to $1.5m price.
Misty Mountain Creek will be auctioned on July 29. Call Agri Rural NSW agent Josh Keefe on 0436 926 866.
Writing for farmers in the Stock & Land, The Land, Queensland Country Life, Stock Journal and FarmWeekly, farming in Gippsland.
