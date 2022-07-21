Farm Online
Home/Property

Property proving chemical-free farming works over 22 years up for sale

Marian Macdonald
By Marian Macdonald
July 21 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Canowindra property rejuvenated with chemical-free, multi-species farming practices and 22 years of painstaking research has a story to tell prospective buyers ahead of its July 29 auction.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marian Macdonald

Marian Macdonald

National rural property writer

Writing for farmers in the Stock & Land, The Land, Queensland Country Life, Stock Journal and FarmWeekly, farming in Gippsland.

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.