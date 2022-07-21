Every state and territory of Australia has bag limits for recreation fishing but apparently not all take much notice of them.
Four people in Victoria have booked a date in court after a night patrol by government fisheries officers allegedly came across a boat with more than 480 fish aboard.
The bag limit for one of the species is 10.
Officers were patrolling a local river in the early hours when they observed a boat, which had launched from Werribee South, allegedly using a trammel net and often operating without a light.
When the boat was retrieved at the ramp, officers intercepted and allegedly discovered 480 bream, seven estuary perch and a flounder.
The haul weighed about 180kg and was located in two large fish bins throughout the floor of the boat, along with six trammel nets which measured between 24 and 102 metres.
Many anglers have commented on social media wondering how the four men were able to keep their tinny afloat with so many fish.
Officers seized their vehicle, boat, trailer, fish, nets and all their fishing equipment.
If you see or suspect illegal fishing in Victoria, call 13 FISH (13 3474) anytime. You can remain anonymous.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
