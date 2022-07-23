Is Australia's cotton supply chain broken?

Most gins are operating 24/7 for the first time since 2018

Upgrades at some gin sites have resulted in increased daily gin output increasing the daily outload requirement. In some cases the increased daily gin output has not been matched by capacity increases outside the gin (such as bigger bale pads and increased outload capacity)

Lack of experienced staff all the way through the supply chain from admin staff through to machinery operators - and in particular, a lack of experienced loader operators at some gins.

Change in supply chain structure at some gin sites resulting in reduced loading times for third party trucks

Cost price squeeze in the trucking industry which has seen multiple trucking companies close their doors since our last big crop. Older drivers are retiring and the next generation of truck drivers is not coming through

Reduced warehousing capacity and options, especially in Sydney, pushing more cotton to Brisbane and Melbourne

Reliance on sub-contracted highway trucks (as opposed to trucks dedicated to the task) has meant that trucks have moved to the most profitable work making cotton compete for capacity

Reduction in rail capacity for up country containerised freight resulting in increased demand for trucks especially on the longer hauls from gins to capital cities

Restrictive loading and unloading hours at some gins and warehouses. Some gins and warehouses do not operate on weekends while others do