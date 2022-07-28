After the traditional winter falloff in sales, a good-sized farm has hit the market in a strong farming district in the Mid North to excite buyer interest.
The marketing campaign for Garawang near Georgetown across 978ha (2418 acres) has been timed to kick start farm sales again.
With both lots of cropping and sought after grazing land, the sale of this good sized farm across four titles will help set the standard for others looking to cash in on record land prices.
Agents from Ray White Rural say Garawang is an outstanding and highly productive mixed farming property in the renowned Mid North.
The farm is just five kilometres east of Georgetown and 34km south west of Jamestown.
The farm comprises 263ha of gently undulating arable land with productive red/brown clay loam soil types.
The balance of 700ha is open hills grazing land with native grasses and clovers and native perennials.
The property's flexible enterprise mix including broadacre cropping, hay production and livestock options.
The sheep produced from Garawang have been market toppers.
There are also two homesteads on the block.
The two-stand shearing shed has adjoining steel sheep yards with two extra sets of sheep yards located across the farm.
The farm has ready access to water supplies through five equipped bores.
"The property is located in one of the best and most reliable agricultural areas in SA," agent Daniel Schell said.
For more information contact Daniel Schell on 0415 436379 or Geoff Schell on 0418 842421.
Expressions of interest close on September 13.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
