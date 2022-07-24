Farm Online
Home/Beef

BeefEx 2022's line-up of speakers

July 24 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
INSIGHTS: Industry favourite Anna Speer, previously with Auctions Plus and AACo and now operating under the Woolworths red meat division Greenstock, will speak at this year's BeefEx.

The best of Australia's feedlot industry will embrace the opportunity to once again converge and connect in a celebration of all things beef at BeefEx 2022, from October 18 to 20, at the Brisbane Showgrounds.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.