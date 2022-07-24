The best of Australia's feedlot industry will embrace the opportunity to once again converge and connect in a celebration of all things beef at BeefEx 2022, from October 18 to 20, at the Brisbane Showgrounds.
The 2022 program has been released with thought-leaders lined up to speak, as the event stamps itself back on the industry calendar with authority.
Australian Lot Feeders Association President Barb Madden said after experiencing a three-year lapse between events, the 2022 BeefEx program needed to be both inspiring and thought-provoking for our feedlot industry.
"The global landscape has changed significantly since our last event with COVID-19, climate, war and social change all having a considerable impact particularly on agriculture and the beef industry," she said.
"We have gathered an exceptional line up of speakers involved in Australian and international beef and we are really excited to bring the best minds in the business to BeefEx in 2022.
"The calibre and depth of experience in the program is second to none and I am confident that the content and topics we cover from the overarching to the technical will place our members in the best position to tackle whatever the future may hold."
Ms Madden said that along with delivering the most relevant and topical issues facing the feedlot industry the primary aim of BeefEx was to gather collectively to connect and celebrate our feedlot community's continued success.
"Another exciting part of our BeefEx program is our Recognition of Excellence Awards program, showcasing our industry's best and brightest minds through the Feedlot Education Medal, Young Lot Feeder of the Year, Community Heroes, Communicate your research and Innovation Awards," she said.
