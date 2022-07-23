A FARMER from north-eastern Victoria will take over at the helm of the Grains Research and Development Corporation southern panel in September.
Andrew Russell, Rutherglen, will take over from western Victorian farmer John Bennett, who has been in the position since 2018.
Advertisement
He will be one of two new GRDC panel chairs, with Arthur Gearon taking over from John Minogue in the northern panel role.
Darrin Lee will remain western panel chair.
GRDC Board Chair John Woods today congratulated Mr Russell on his appointment and paid tribute to Mr Bennett who is stepping down from panel duties.
"Since his appointment as a member of the southern region panel, Andrew has established himself as an important contributor, ensuring GRDC investments reflect the priorities of southern growers and deliver real impact on-farm," Mr Woods said.
Mr Russell is the managing director and a shareholder of cropping enterprise, Lilliput AG, and a director and shareholder of the affiliated Baker Seed Co, a family-owned farming and seed cleaning business.
Lilliput AG produces wheat, canola, lupin, faba bean, triticale and oats, as well as sub clover for seed and hay. Mr Russell and his family, including his wife Sue and two children, also run 3000 crossbred ewes for prime lamb production and a cattle feedlot.
Mr Russell said he was excited for the future.
"I'm experiencing a healthy amount of anticipation about taking on the role, for two reasons: I'll be embarking on a steep learning curve, which I will enjoy; and I'm taking over from John Bennett who has been an exceptional chair," Mr Russell said.
Mr Woods thanked Mr Bennett for his "outstanding" contribution to GRDC.
"John became a member of the Panel in 2015 and since then the grain growers and the broader grains industry have benefited from his knowledge, unique insights, commitment and leadership skills," Mr Woods said.
The panel's deputy chair Kate Wilson is acting chair until Mr Russell's term begins on September 1.
The GRDC's regional panels are a key component of the organisation's grower engagement strategy, acting as a conduit between growers and the organisation and ground-truthing GRDC investments at a grass roots level.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.