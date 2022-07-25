The cotton industry continues to make sustainability improvements according to recently released data but there are still gains to be made, especially in terms of herbicide use in wet years.
The Australian Cotton Sustainability Update (2021) shows a 3.6 per cent annual improvement in Australian cotton water use efficiency and a 6pc reduction in greenhouse gas emissions per bale in encouraging news for a sector that has come under criticism for its sustainability credentials.
However, the report found wet years changed the dynamic due to the increase in herbicide use in wetter seasons where more weeds grow.
Cotton Australia chief Adam Kay welcomed the report and said transparency and good data were critical to the industry.
"After three decades of concerted and collaborative effort to improve sustainability, our industry has a very good story to tell of our improvements in many areas, and our efforts to make even more improvements in the months and years ahead," Mr Kay said.
He said having accurate data would help the industry point out the gains it had made.
"Good, trusted data helps inform our stakeholders, and will increasingly support market access as customer and government requests grow world-wide for sustainability improvements," he said.
At a grass roots level Mr Kay said the data contained in the report would help the industry ground-truth in-paddock findings.
"Building an evidence bank of sustainability impacts also helps growers make management decisions to balance productivity improvements with environmental and social outcomes."
"This new data pack is one more tool the industry has developed to allow all stakeholders to make better decisions"
Cotton Research and Development Corporation (CRDC) executive director Ian Taylor said the study would be used by his organisation to highlight key areas for R&D.
He said regularly tracking sustainability progress and impacts across the Planet. People. Paddock. sustainability framework helped industry decide where to make research, development and extension investments.
"Key areas of research we are investing in include further reducing net greenhouse gas emissions, and innovation to manage soil health and native vegetation on cotton farms," Dr Taylor said.
The current run of wet seasons had raised issues with weed management that had not been present during the drought he said.
"The current high rainfall seasons means there will almost certainly be an increase in the use of herbicides to control weeds.
"To minimise herbicide use, we continue our investments in integrated weed management strategies, such as innovative optical sprayers and alternatives to residual herbicides, to provide environmentally-sound alternative solutions to growers."
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
