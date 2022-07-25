Located in the famous big red gum country near the South Australian/Victoria border, Yalandro offers buyers that large scale they were looking for from the spring sales.
At 1164 hectares (2876 acres), the property in this self proclaimed "best patch of farm land in the state" has just gone onto the market.
Agents from SAL Real Estate at Naracoorte say Yalandro represents a great opportunity to "secure quality exposure to the dynamic agricultural industry with scale".
The property comprises productive and versatile land being well pastured and treed.
The farm is today running cattle but it is also well suited to sheep and cropping.
It has a high standard water system, fencing and laneway system, excellent pastures and cattle facilities.
Yalandro is 19 kilometres from Padthaway and 35km from Bordertown.
The property is located on Swede Flat which comprises a balance of medium loam soils over clay with the occasional outcrop of red loam over limestone associated with more undulating land.
These soils are naturally fertile and highly productive, responding quickly to rain.
These duplex soils are sown to various improved pasture species including subclover, balansai clover and improved grasses along with annuals typical of the district.
While currently the property is dedicated to beef cattle, previously sheep and crops have been produced.
Under the current pasture phase the property enjoys strong spring growth and is readily suited to hay production.
Pastures and crop have benefitted from the liberal applications of about 120kg equivalent super per year along with lime applications which total approx 2.5 tonne per hectare.
Stock water is supplied from bores through a solar pump which is rated at 101 litres per minute.
The submersible pump supplies 8 x 5000g poly tanks which are strategically placed around the property providing added water security.
One of the key features of the property is that each combined tank and trough livestock water site comprises a camera which is solar powered.
Each camera is directed at the trough and the associated tank providing live images and sound.
This system allows close monitoring of the whole of the livestock water supply remotely.
Yalandro enjoys annual average rainfall of 500-550mm.
The property is fenced into nine main paddocks and nearly all the main fencing has been replaced in the past decade.
A central laneway system provides access to each paddock which leads to the yards located at Jones Road.
Yalandro is today dedicated to a self replacing beef herd producing weaner cattle for the annual Naracoorte calf sales.
Improvements include recently constructed cattle yards featuring Norton main race, crush and loading ramp.
The balance of the yards are constructed from timber and steel.
The property has ample quality shedding.
Yalandro is ready for immediate capacity stocking for a local build up purchase or absentee owner requiring the benefit of constant livestock water point surveillance.
Expressions of interest close on September 7. For more information contact Cameron Grundy on 0408 843096.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
