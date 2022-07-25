Farm Online
'I'm lucky to be here', Victorian farmer says after accident

Updated July 25 2022 - 5:00am, first published 4:00am
Safety: Dennis Rosolin wants farmers to think about safety after he suffered an horrific injury. Picture: Anthony Brady

After riding his motorcycle into a front-end loader on his Glenfyne farm, Dennis Rosolin knows he is lucky to be alive.

