Gardiner Dairy Foundation helps Kyrabram Blue Light establish fitness centre for teens

July 25 2022 - 8:00am
KEEPING FIT: The weekly in-school fitness program attracts at least 13 participants and after-school programs are reaching about 30 teenagers.

A new teen fitness program in Kyabram, Vic, is inspiring community spirit and building fit and healthy bodies.

