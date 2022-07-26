Farm Online
Big foot and mouth risk swill feeding can land a $59,000 fine

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
July 26 2022 - 12:00am
GOOD FEED: Rations are the best options for pigs. It is illegal to feed any food waste containing, or that has been in contact with, meat.

AUTHORITIES have ramped up warnings to hobby farmers, cafes, restaurants and those who keep pigs as pets that illegal feeding of food waste to pigs can attract a fine as high as $59,479.

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally.

