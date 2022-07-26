When cows are sold and move to a new herd, their records don't automatically follow them. And the transfer of ownership with the breed society doesn't automatically transfer their records to the herd test centre.
It's up to the buyer to provide their herd test centre with the National ID of each new animal before herd testing them in their herd. This simple task will maintain the link between herd performance (Herd Recording ID), pedigree performance (Herdbook ID) and genetic performance (National ID).
Transferring a cow's records is an easy way to maintain data consistency with generations of performance and pedigree data able to be uploaded directly to on-farm software. This results in more reliable breeding values, supports management and breeding decisions on-farm and maintains a consistent flow of information throughout the herd improvement network.
Many animals sold to another herd end up with lost, incomplete, or duplicated records. This is a common cause of data errors across the herd improvement network, with farmers losing access to valuable historical information.
Herd test centres should be notified whenever a "new" animal enters a herd. A "new" animal includes:
Buyers: The buyer is responsible for transferring an animal at the herd test centre. It is the buyer who must assign the new Herd Recording ID. To avoid duplication of records, the buyer should notify their herd testing centre before adding an animal to their on-farm software (i.e. MISTRO, EasyDairy, HerdData). The National ID is the preferred identification for transferring an animal.
Sellers/agents: Sellers (vendors) and agents should provide buyers with the animal's National ID. Sellers should enter the code S8 (Sold for Dairying) when terminating animals with their on-farm herd management software to ensure the record remains 'active' on the herd improvement database. The agent or vendor will transfer ownership with the breed society, but this does NOT automatically transfer the animal at herd testing.}
1. Ask the seller/agent to provide the National ID for each animal bought.*
2. Assign each National ID with a new Herd Recording ID in your herd (do not add the new Herd ID to your on-farm software).
3. Send the list to your herd test centre.
4. The herd test centre will transfer records to the new Herd Recording ID, automatically transferring all performance, pedigree, and genomic data linked to the National ID.
5. Automatic updating of on-farm herd management software, breed society and industry databases will be triggered by your herd test centre.
* If the buyer/agent cannot provide the National ID for purchased animals, ask them to provide the farmer's name, address, herd test centre and Herd ID of animals. Send this list to your herd test centre to discuss your options.
When the farmer allocates an animal a 'new' Herd Recording ID without notifying the herd test centre, a 'new' National ID is created for that animal. This results in duplicate records for that animal and a disconnect between the animal's Herd Recording ID, National ID and Herdbook ID.
Even if the farmer uses on-farm software to manually add information such as Herdbook ID, date of birth, sire and dam, the 'new' record will NOT link to the historical data on the herd improvement database unless the farmer notifies their herd test centre and the correct National ID is linked to the cow.}
Access to a cow's complete production and health history is important when making performance-based breeding, management and culling decisions. Duplicate records or incomplete histories significantly reduce the accuracy and reliability of this information.
For herdbook-registered animals, missing production histories will greatly devalue a pedigree and affect breeding values, production awards, brood cow points and Master Breeder points.}
The Production Index (PIs) is an important performance measure and management tool. The accuracy of the PI will be reduced or potentially not be generated at all if the animal is not correctly transferred.
Breeding values are linked to the animal's National ID. If a new animal has not been correctly transferred at the herd test centre, the National ID may be disconnected from the Herd Recording ID.
This disconnect will result in an ABV not being calculated using all available information. Genomic breeding values can be calculated for animals where this data is absent or incomplete, but the reliability of the
If a disconnect occurs between the Herd Recording ID, National ID and Herdbook ID, pedigree data can be lost. This affects the reliability of breeding values, can devalue a studbook registered pedigree, and limit the capacity of a selective mating program to accurately avoid inbreeding.
Remember:
IN THE NEWS:
