Farm Online
Free

ACM Agriculture's side-by-side winners announced

Updated July 28 2022 - 11:29pm, first published July 26 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Land subscribers, Stewart (pictured) and Wendy Thrift, Branxton, Stock Journal subscriber, Trevor Laskey, Orroroo, and Queensland Country Life subscribers, Ben and Bianca Wieland, Miriam Vale.

Three lucky digital subscribers are busy working out how to collect their new CFMoto UForce 600 EPS after their names were drawn in ACM's national digital promotion this week.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.