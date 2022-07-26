Three lucky digital subscribers are busy working out how to collect their new CFMoto UForce 600 EPS after their names were drawn in ACM's national digital promotion this week.
The happy winners are; Queensland Country Life subscribers, Ben and Bianca Wieland, Miriam Vale, The Land subscribers, Stewart and Wendy Thrift, Branxton and Stock Journal subscriber, Trevor Laskey, Orroroo.
They will take home a CFMoto UForce 600 EPS, valued at $14,490 each.
The Land's winner, Stewart Thrift, received the great news at the perfect time with family members multiplying and the need for more room and safety keenly in mind.
The Angus breeders, who sell their calves through the Singleton saleyards, now have four grandchildren between the ages of one and eight, and the demand to "tag along with pop" has never been greater.
"The win was perfect timing," said Mr Thrift. "We had been planning to upgrade to a side-by-side."
Queensland winners, Ben and Bianca Wieland run a beef operation alongside Wattlebrae Stock Horses.
They signed up to Queensland Country Life's digital subscription to read a story on the AgGrow Elite Horse Sale, having sold the top price animal.
"I had an article in the [Queensland] Country Life from the AgGrow horse sale so I signed up so I could read that...[now] I read it every morning," he said.
Mr Wieland also said they had been contemplating buying a side-by-side.
"My parents have one and we were going to get one but we don't have to anymore," he said.
South Australian sheep farmer, Trevor Laskey has been a long-time reader and subscriber to Stock Journal's print edition and didn't hesitate to take out a digital subscription when it became available.
"I've been getting Stock Journal for 30 or 40 years, posted to my mailbox," he said.
"The subscription was about to run out so I thought I'd go digital.
"Now I get everything on the iPad and get up and read it first thing while having my breakfast."
Mr Laskey said the news that he had received a new side-by-side machine was very timely.
He said they had several two-wheel motorbikes but he was starting to consider other options for himself.
"We've got a lot of hilly country ... this new one will be quite appreciated," he said.
