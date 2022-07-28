Farm Online
MDBA Barmah Choke feasibility study should be completed by the end of the year

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
July 28 2022 - 11:00pm
CHOKED: The Barmah Choke is a narrow section of the Murray River, where it runs through the Barmah-Millewa Forest restricting water flow to around 7000 megalitres a day.

The Murray-Darling Basin Authority says it hopes to present its findings on improving water flow through the Barmah Choke on the Murray River by the end of the year.

