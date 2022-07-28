Farm Online
FMD response subject to Senate inquiry

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
July 28 2022 - 10:00pm
REVIEW: Nationals leader in the Senate Bridget McKenzie slammed the response to the Indonesian outbreak. Photo: Jamieson Murphy

THE government's response to the Indonesian foot and mouth disease outbreak will be put under the microscope of a parliamentary inquiry.

National Rural Affairs reporter

National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

