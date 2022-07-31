Seed company Cotton Seed Distributors has launched a new podcast filled with industry experts and timely topics.
Cotton Yarns interviews Australia's best cotton experts on topics ranging from planting to picking and everything in between.
The podcast is hosted by CSD extension agronomist for the Border Rivers, St George and Dirranbandi, Angus Marshall.
Mr Marshall said he saw the podcast as a great way to connect with growers and the industry in a different, more modern way.
"People will be able to stay up to date with the latest industry information, whether on the tractor or in the office," Mr Marshall said.
He plans on interviewing a wide scope of people involved in the Australian cotton industry.
"I'll be sharing conversations with some of the best and brightest in the industry about current issues, to ultimately help the grower get the most out of their crop.
"It's important to give growers information most relevant to them, so I'll be looking forward to receiving any feedback from the industry."
The first three episodes have been released, covering topics including data in the cotton industry, Black Root Rot in cotton, and the dos and don'ts of back-to-back cotton, with many more episodes to come.
The first episode of Cotton Yarns features CSD digital and data manager Chris Teague, who talks all things data in the cotton industry, how CSD collects and utilises data, and what lies in the future.
In the following talk, Allan Jones from Agronomic Business Solutions and Kieran O'Keeffe from CottonInfo share their thoughts on dealing with Black Root Rot and what lies in the future for the battle against BRR.
The third episode features St George agronomist Jamie Street, who gives listeners an understanding of the dos and don'ts as well as some important tips for growing back to back cotton.
Cotton Yarns can be accessed through popular podcast listening platforms or via the website.
