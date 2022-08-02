Farm Online
Helen Haines to urge Agriculture Minister Murray Watt to expediate visa delays for agriculture workers

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
August 2 2022 - 12:00am
WORKERS ARE READY: Independent MP for Indi Helen Haines says Pacific workers are ready to fill labour shortages, and visa applications need to be expediated. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

Federal Independent MP Helen Haines said recent meetings she had in Fiji with member countries of the Pacific Island Forum have been productive, but it was crucial to expedite visa approvals to help current labour shortages in the agricultural sector.

