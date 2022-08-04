Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

Toyota's LandCruiser frustration negated by the continued domination of the HiLux

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
August 4 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
UTE BEAUTY: The Toyota HiLux is still well out in front as the best selling vehicle in Australia.

Those frustrated by delivery delays for new Toyota LandCruisers are not having the same trouble with the much more popular HiLux.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.