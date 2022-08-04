Farm Online

Varroa mite detections rise, as NSW Department of Primary Industries' bee killing mission expands

By Damon Cronshaw
August 4 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A bee with a varroa mite attached.

Bees continue to be killed as the NSW Department of Primary Industries presses ahead with its bid to eradicate the varroa mite.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.