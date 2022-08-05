Farmers to cross the Rubicon with Hardi sprayer

AVERAGE farm sizes have risen dramatically in the past decade and farmer feedback is that getting a sprayer that can cover more territory quicker is top of the wishlist.
Hardi Australia hopes it has answered grower requests with its Rubicon and Saritor ranges of self-propelled (SP) sprayers.
Zac Harnett, Hardi Australia national sales manager, said with booms up to 48.5 metres long and tanks up to a whopping 9000 litres farmers could cover some serious territory with the sprayers.
"The features within the Rubicon series mean that you can comfortably drive at 35 kilometres an hour and easily get over 170 hectares an hour, pushing you well in excess of 1000ha in a day," Mr Harnett said.
Speaking at the Mallee Machinery Field Days at Speed in the Victorian Mallee this week Mr Harnett said the 48.5m Paragon series boom represented a 35 per cent increase in work rate over a comparable 36m boom.
Mr Harnett, based in Adelaide, said combined with the big tank and fuel capacity the Rubicon was able to work for long stretches allowing growers to better manage their time with less time wasted refilling.
But Mr Harnett was not just singing the praises of the Rubicon's efficiency.
He said engineering advances meant boom height management, through Hardi proprietary initiatives such as Auto Height and Auto Terrain, helped keep the boom nozzles at their optimum spray height across the full width of the boom and a wider range of operating conditions, including tough undulating and bumpy paddocks.
He said the boom had been designed with stability in mind.
"We've got a boom suspension system that allows independent stiffness control settings on the springs and rams fixed to either side of the centre frame," Mr Harnett said.
Droplet control is also a focus of the Hardi range.
The Hardi H-Select system allows operators to adjust droplet size to the suit the conditions on the go.
"Not having to stop and recalibrate is a major advantage," Mr Harnett said.
Adjustments can be made down to a four nozzle cluster level allowing for better precision rate application.
With crops in full swing this year and growing happily, Mr Harnett said clearance was an important factor.
The Rubicon has 1.85 metre clearance, preventing potential damage to taller crops.
He said there had been good inquiry at the field days across a range of sprayer types.
"Everyone has been away for a couple of years due to the pandemic, its nice for them to get a chance to physically have a look at the products."
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
