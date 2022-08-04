Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Huge foreign farmland investor fee hike stirs Labor agenda unease

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
Updated August 4 2022 - 11:43pm, first published 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Foreign buyers and agents stunned as new FIRB fees top $1m

Dismayed rural property marketers want Canberra to divert some of the windfall from foreign investment application fees into supporting farm sector needs, such as agricultural education.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.