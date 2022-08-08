The current owners took one look their new farm block in the Indigo Valley of Victoria's north east and decided only one thing was missing.
They had the amazing views of the snow-capped Great Divide, plenty of water and lots of grazing land so what would complete the picture?
Advertisement
Deer of course.
Just the animal to set off this high country dream.
This little farm on 45 hectares (112 acres) is as much about looks as making money.
The height of the property reaches 385 metres above sea level.
But only the 400 head of Fallow and Red deer are enjoying the views at the moment.
Finding the perfect spot to build a spectacular home on this deer farm, that will have to wait for the next owner willing to part with around $1.2 million to pursue their country adventure.
The undulating land offers a multitude of building locations, perfect perhaps for off-the-grid living.
If deer are not your cup of tea, the pasture here is a mix of clover, rye and natural grasses which would suit all sorts of grazing animals.
There are eight dams across the property - most of them are naturally spring-fed.
Fifty deciduous Pin Oak trees have been planted to provide stock a shady area to cool off , plus allow as much light as possible through to the pasture in the cooler months.
MORE READING: Keyboard bidders make a big run at Albury region farm.
All boundary and interior, gates and fences are 5-6ft high, along with solid holding yards and race, making it ideal for any stock.
It boasts a versatile 12 x 12m shed complemented by two smaller storage sheds.
Two grain silos and a couple of poly troughs with floats, yet to be connected, will be included.
The property is only minutes of a sealed road, 3km to Barnawartha and 21km to Wodonga.
Advertisement
For more information contact the agents from First National Real Estate Bonnici and Associates - Lexley Sewell 0427 24922 or Natarsha Sewell 0448 969944.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our new and free weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.