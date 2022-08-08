Farm Online
Home/Property

A new owner wanted to give these high country deer a run for their money

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
August 8 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MY BAMBI BLOCK: The current owner has converted this rural block into a deer farm, the new owner might consider it's time they built a house to enjoy these views. Pictures: First National Real Estate Bonnici and Associates.

The current owners took one look their new farm block in the Indigo Valley of Victoria's north east and decided only one thing was missing.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.