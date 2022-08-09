Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Farm institute says carbon farming options aplenty, but beware

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
Updated August 9 2022 - 9:00pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Carbon reality: Regardless of whether farmers like the politics of it, everyone will be part of a net zero economy. Photo - Shutterstock.

As a new wave of sales pitches for carbon credit schemes builds on the back of Canberra's commitment to cut Australian greenhouse gas emissions 43 per cent by 2030, farmers are urged to beware.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.