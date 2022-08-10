Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

Victorian EPA fine Mt Cottrell agricultural contractor more than $9000 for failing to comply with odour investigation

August 10 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FINE: Toohey Ag Contracting Pty Ltd were handed the $9087 fine by Victoria's Environmental Protection Authority for not providing any information on an odour coming from their property.

An agricultural company has been fined more than $9000 not complying with requests for information from officers from Victoria's Environmental Protection Authority (EPA).

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.