Farm Online
Home/Beef

Droughtmaster breed turns 60: Stories from the anniversary dinner at the Ekka

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
August 12 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MODERN DAY: Judging in the Droughtmaster ring at this year's Brisbane Ekka. PHOTO: Clare Adcock.

AMONG northern cattle producers, the story is well known of Monty Atkinson and how he took a liking to the progeny of two Zebu bull calves from India that Melbourne Zoo had purchased and that ignited breeding that has led to today's Drougtmaster breed.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally.

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.