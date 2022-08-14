HARVESTER manufacturer New Holland is confident its CR Revelation series of headers will win Aussie grain growers over with its combination of efficiency and speed.
Michael Kelly, Bellevue Machinery Swan Hill, said the top of the range CR 10.90 harvester had a host of features including nearly 700 horsepower and a range of innovation technology such as New Holland's IntelliSense automation system and dynamic flow control.
Advertisement
The header has chalked up impressive results internationally, New Holland claiming it holds the record for the most wheat harvested in an eight hour period with a staggering 797 tonnes taken off near Wragby in Lincolnshire, England.
Mr Kelly said the series of headers were not just suited to high yield environments.
Speaking at the Mallee Machinery Field days at Speed in north-west Victoria he said the high capacity headers were well suited to the large property sizes of Australian farms, while he said the machines' twin rotor system was gentle on crop, meaning no cracking, but still effective to ensure no grain is left behind.
He said New Holland had worked on features to improve crop feed through the machine, smoothing out peaks and troughs in variable conditions, while the header's reversing system easily unblocks blockages.
Growers also have the choice of different operating modes to suit their individual needs, with maximum capacity mode suited for when growers need to get grain off quick, a fixed throughput setting which varies groundspeed to maintain a set flow rate and a limited loss mode for operators who place a priority in not losing grain.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.