Finding staff has been an issue for the agriculture industry for some time but Thomas Foods International is 'thinking outside the square' to address the industry's labour shortages.
Early this year, five young, enthusiastic people were employed in the company's first Rural Pathways program, which aims to give them a foot in the door for a career in agriculture.
It has been such a success Thomas Foods are advertising for a second intake to start in early 2023.
Thomas Foods Feedlot business administration manager Kelly Nankivell says the 12-month program is aimed at recent school leavers, giving them an entry level opportunity to work across the company's rural division.
"We weren't looking for someone who has had a lot of experience, just someone who wants to get into the ag industry and has a bit of get up and go," she said.
"Urban school leavers with minimal experience were our primary target, believing that there are many young individuals based in the city that, if given the opportunity, would thrive in a rural setting and career."
Thomas Foods is already one of Tintinara's biggest employers and with Southern Cross Feedlot expanding from 17,000 to 30,000 head capacity by the end of the year, Ms Nankivell says there will be many more positions to be filled.
"At the feedlot we operate seven days a week so we need people that are genuinely interested and want to work here and do the best for our cattle," she said.
TFI Rural's properties - Southern Cross at Tintinara, Mount Schanck at Mount Gambier and Glenross, Millicent - are often looking for staff too, due to continual growth.
Ms Nankivell says the Rural Pathways program aims to equip the participants with valuable practical skills to build a career with TFI and also give them excellent industry contacts.
The cohort has been split across Thomas Foods's rural interests with Holly Hughes based at the feedlot, George Sandow at Southern Cross, Amanda Rosenzweig and Tom Smith at Mt Schanck and Megan Tilby at Glenross.
Holly, who grew up in Adelaide, had her interest in agriculture piqued visiting friends' properties. This led her to studying the subject in Year 12 at Urrbrae Agricultural High School.
She admits to being nervous when she started but has really thrived at the feedlot, spending six months in livestock. She is now in her second six months working in the feed mill.
"I saw it advertised and thought that if someone was willing to teach me I might as well take the opportunity," she said.
"I have learnt so many more things that if you go somewhere they may not teach you everything, especially about cattle health and nutrition."
George, who is at nearby Southern Cross, grew up on a cropping property near Clare in the Mid North and is relishing the chance to gain more livestock experience.
"I have been doing a fair bit of stockwork, which is pretty new for me, and there is also a bit of machinery maintenance in there as well," he said.
"It is a big company but they look after you pretty well, we have a pretty small group at the farm and they have all been really welcoming."
Amanda enjoys working on Mt Schanck with her days varied from supplementary feeding or moving stock to lambing and calving runs and drenching sheep and cattle.
"I saw it advertised on Facebook when I was up north nannying. I didn't have a lot of experience and was looking for someone to teach me more so this sounded perfect," she said.
"I am the only girl here as part of the team but they have been super good to work with and great teachers."
Amanda says she would recommend the program to other young people who want a start in the ag industry.
"They are a good company to work for and always looking for keen workers, she said.
We hope that after 12 months in the program they are keen to cement themselves in a role within the TFI business.- KELLY NANKIVELL, TFI feedlot business administration manager
Last month the Rural Pathways participants spent a week together.
Their itinerary included visits to the company's wholesale and food service arm Thomas Foods Australia at Cavan, the SA Junior Heifer Expo at the Adelaide Showgrounds - where Tom and Megan were part of a careers panel, Lenswood Apples in the Adelaide Hills, Hooper's honey processing shed at Tintinara as well as the feedlot and Southern Cross property.
Ms Nankivell is extremely proud of the five and the way they have thrown themselves into learning as much as they can.
"Not only are they a fantastic representation of TFI as a business but the feedback from our tight knit community members has been positive with their contribution to local sporting clubs such as footy, netball and tennis," she said.
"We hope that after 12 months in the program they are keen to cement themselves in a role within the TFI business."
Applications for Thomas Foods 2023 Rural Pathways Program close on September 16.
