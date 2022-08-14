Farm Online
Home/Opinion

The Murray Darling Basin Plan is not a failure, 450 gigalitres are not mandatory

By Claire Miller
Updated August 15 2022 - 3:20am, first published August 14 2022 - 10:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Murray Darling Basin Plan has done much to improve river health.

Many people may well be shocked by slow progress towards an extra 450 gigalitres for the environment under the Murray-Darling Basin Plan, but the headlines do not tell the whole story.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.