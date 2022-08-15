NEGOTIATIONS are continuing on the Barnard family's Hermies Aggregation, after it was passed in at a Ray White Rural auction for $3.7 million.
Covering 834 hectares (2060 acres) 16km west of Forbes, the red loam soil aggregation comprises of two properties: Hermies (572ha/1413 acres) and Kiwiala (262ha/647 acres).
The dryland cropping program is currently based on two consecutive years of a cereal crop followed by either a fallow or pea crop.
The property is described as having a reliable 530mm average annual rainfall.
Infrastructure includes a three bedroom weatherboard home and older style machinery sheds.
The property has bitumen road access from the Yarrangong Road and is serviced by town water.
The Barnard's have held Hermies for 45 years and Kiwiala for 22 years.
