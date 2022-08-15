Farm Online
Fonterra Spreyton site protecting central north burrowing crayfish from extinction

Rodney Woods
August 15 2022 - 6:00am
Staying alive: A burrow of the central north burrowing crayfish which live on the Fonterra Spreyton site. Picture: Supplied.

A north-west Tasmanian dairy factory, which is known for its award-winning products, is also the home of a threatened species of crayfish.

