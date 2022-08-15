Farm Online
Home/Beef

ACC fights to save Cannon Hill abattoir as city developers move in

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
Updated August 15 2022 - 5:47am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IDEAL LOCATION: ACC's Cannon Hill beef processing plant in Brisbane.

BIG QUEENSLAND cattle and beef business Australian Country Choice intends to fight for its right to continue to run its processing plant at Cannon Hill in Brisbane as retail developers attempt to muscle in on high-value waterfront city real estate.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally.

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.