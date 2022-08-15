John Deere has redefined its model year 2023 5M series tractors to provide hay and livestock farmers with more technology and transmission options.
The range features models 5075M, 5095M, 5105M, 5120M, 5130M, which have been selected for release locally and feature specifications tailored to perform in Australian agricultural productions systems.
Advertisement
Key upgrades include the addition of a new 97 kilowatt (130hp) tractor and John Deere's proven FT4 PowerTech engines.
John Deere Australia and New Zealand production system manager Stephanie Gersekowski said in addition to increased horsepower, the 5M series was the smartest tractor on the market in its category, with a built-in display on the dash integrated with AutoTrac guidance.
"AutoTrac provides operators with straight-line guidance to help reduce implement overlap and cut down passes through the field, to save on fuel and decrease fatigue," Ms Gersekowski said.
"No other utility tractor on the market offers this level of integrated guidance on a mid-spec utility tractor, meaning the 5M provides unmatched productivity potential."
Read more:
The entry-level guidance system is a cost-effective solution that can be easily upgraded later by plugging in a premium display for mapping and prescription-based applications.
At the engine level, the PowrQuad Plus and Powr8 transmissions are available as an option on the 5095M, 5105M, 5120M cab versions and included as standard on the 5130M.
Ms Gersekowski said these additional transmission options would not only make the tractors more simple to use, but also more efficient.
"PowrQuad Plus and Powr8 transmissions make it easy for operators to find the right speed with clutchless, push-button shifting between gears, allowing them to focus on their work," Ms Gersekowski said.
"The hitch-lift capacity on 5M tractors equipped with PowrQuad Plus and Powr8 transmissions has also been increased, to better handle large implements. There is also an optional panoramic roof for improved visibility from the cab.
"These features are especially beneficial when lifting and moving large objects such as hay bales and can increase operator productivity and safety."
The enhanced horsepower of the 5M line-up will provide flexibility for operators to use an extended range of 1000rpm implements such as mower-conditioners, while models with the PowrReverser, PowrQuad Plus and Powr8 provide 1000rpm power take-off.
The 5M range will be available to order late 2022.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.