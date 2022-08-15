Farm Online
John Deere's 2023 5M series tractors feature more tech and transmission options

August 15 2022 - 10:00pm
Enhanced offering: John Deere has redefined its 5M series tractors.

John Deere has redefined its model year 2023 5M series tractors to provide hay and livestock farmers with more technology and transmission options.

