Analysis

Stronger Aussie dollar erodes CBOT wheat futures gains

By Nathan Cattle, Clear Grain Exchange
August 17 2022 - 5:00am
CBOT wheat futures lift

Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures lifted 30.4 US cents a bushel or nearly 4 per cent over the week to finish at the top end of the recent sideways trading range.

