Farm Online
Home/Beef

EYCI shoots up 57c as producers hang on to cattle

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
Updated August 16 2022 - 3:36am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
What's driving the cattle market's about-turn

YOUNG cattle prices have started to kick up again, with agents reporting the turnaround has been the combination of vendors holding back stock in response to the big dip of the past month and restockers with a bit of nerve grabbing arguably one of the better bargains going this year.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally.

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.