Farm Online

Water market benefits overseas investors and companies over family farmers and the environment.

By Stephanie Gardiner
Updated August 16 2022 - 4:44am, first published 4:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW farmers say the water market benefits overseas investors over family farms and the environment. (Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS)

Farmer Lloyd Polkinghorne's neighbour needed water to grow feed for his cattle, so he bought some on the trading market.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.