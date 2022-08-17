Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Ag businesses upping salaries to retain workers in tight market

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
August 17 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ag businesses upping salaries to retain workers in tight market

AGRIBUSINESSES across the nation are increasing salaries to retain employees or entice new ones, as the job crunch continues to bite.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

National Rural Affairs reporter

National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.