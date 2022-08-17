Farm Online
Queensland Central Highlands irrigation tops $120 million

Mark Phelps
Updated August 17 2022 - 10:31pm, first published 10:00pm
COWAL Agriculture's institutional grade 5976 hectare (14,767 acre) Queensland Central Highlands irrigation operation has sold for more than $120 million.

COWAL Agriculture's institutional grade 5976 hectare (14,767 acre) Queensland Central Highlands irrigation operation has sold for more than $120 million.

