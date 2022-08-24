Skene's sires get results

Top sire: Meldon Park stud principal Lis Skene, (right) with Jenny and Rowly Walker, Mitchell, and Andrew, Claire and Emma Walker, Hannaford, who purchased the $32,500 top priced bull of the 2021 sale, Meldon Park Q198.

The bulls don't get pampered at Meldon Park Simmentals, but they consistently produce the goods for stud principals, the Skene family, and their loyal clients.

Established in 1984, Meldon Park Simmental stud is owned and operated by Rodney and Elisabeth Skene, and their two children, Rebecca and William.

It is very much a family affair, with everyone involved in the running of the 1400 hectare operation over three properties in the Cecil Plains and Kooroongarra districts of the fertile Darling Downs.

"We started out with a few stud cows, and now have 400 pure Simmental registered females, which are the basis of our herd," Mrs Skene said.

Meldon Park has a strong emphasis on producing fertile, structurally sound bulls which can add growth, softness and the ability to fatten at all ages and situations.

"We don't spoil our bulls: they are run as commercial cattle in big mobs out in the paddock," she said.

"We aim to produce bulls that are functional. We sell a lot of our bulls to western and central Queensland and we just want them to go out and get the job done.

"We breed for growth, with plenty of muscle as well as the ability to lay the fat on. All our bulls are run on our home place, and are fed on oats and forage."

Mrs Skene said they strive to breed Simmental bulls for both commercial and stud operations in the widely varied climatic conditions of Queensland.

Buying bulls from Meldon Park for the past nine years, Murray and Loretta Smith of "Palmgrove", Bauhinia, keep coming back for the big growthy progeny that the Meldon Park genetics produce.

The Smiths put the Simmental bulls to work on their 28,340 ha breeding property, "Khyber" at Augathella, where they run approximately 3500 breeders, depending on the season.

"We were using a different European breed, but they were a bit soft and when the going got tough they couldn't handle the conditions," Mrs Smith said.

"We find the Meldon Park bulls very suitable for our operation, and they produce a terrific big growthy steer," she said.

The Smith family have worked alongside the Skene family on another venture close to their hearts, all while still promoting the Simmental breed.

Two years ago, Murray and Loretta's dream of a purpose-built campdraft arena came to fruition on their home place, "Palmgrove".

Since then they have conducted two events under the banner of the Palmgrove Pint Pot Campdraft, with 100 percent of the proceeds both years being spread amongst a number of well-known charities including the Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS), the Emerald branch of the School of Distance Education, Dolly's Dream, and the Central Queensland (Rockhampton) Rescue Helicopter.

Of the 1200 head of cattle supplied by the Smith family for the campdraft, about one third of the steers across the weekend originate from Meldon Park bloodlines.

"Competitors and spectators have seen how the cattle perform, and really like what they see. It is another way to really showcase the cattle," Mrs Smith said.

For anyone wanting a piece of the action, the Skene family will be conducting their 8th annual Meldon Park Simmental bull sale at the Rolleston Livestock and Grain selling complex on Tuesday, September 27 at 11am.

"Our move to Rolleston was deemed to be very successful and rewarding. Meeting and selling to new local beef producers was of course an extra bonus," Mrs Skene said.

"We like Rolleston as a selling centre as a lot of our bulls go up that way into the Blackall and Nebo areas, but we also have a lot of New South Wales repeat buyers," she said.

Meldon Park will be offering 81 bulls (15 months to two years old) for sale, as well as invited vendors, K.B.V Simmentals, who will be offering five bulls, and Navillus Park Simmentals who will offer up six bulls at auction.

The sale catalogue will feature the first crop of bulls by Meldon Park's newest Homozyous Polled sire, K.B.V Prosecutor.

"We purchased Prosecutor about three years ago. I am very particular about what sires I use, and Prosecutor has certainly made his mark, Mrs Skene said.

The progeny of other dominant sires will also be on offer including: Meldon Park Hugo, who took out Senior and Grand Champion Bull at both the Brisbane Ekka in 2014 and Beef Australia in 2015; Meldon Park Nitro who won the broad ribbon for Calf Champion at Beef 2018; and Meldon Park Noble, by the stud's West Australian powerhouse, Bandeeka Jamaica.

"All our registered bulls are sire verified, and semen and morphology tested."

With a raft of royal show broad ribbons under their belt, Meldon Park's continuing show success includes three Grand Champion Bull titles at successive Beef Australia events in 2015, 2018 and 2021.

"These bull champions were by three different sires verifying the consistency of the herd," Mrs Skene said.

However, it is the Beef Australia 2018 Supreme Interbreed win with Meldon Park Major Player that Mrs Skene ranks as the highlight of the family's showing career.

"Major Player was sired by Lucrana General, and a lot of his females are now producing the bulls for our sale draft," she said.

All bulls can be inspected from Sunday, September 25, by prior arrangement, at the Rolleston Selling Complex, and on sale day, September 27, from 8 am.

Videos will be available on Elite Livestock prior to sale and on Meldon Park's website