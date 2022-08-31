Achieving an ideal cross

Stellar Hereford genetics: The Marks latest sire addition was Tenaru Reknown, purchased at the 2022 Merawah Sale. He's pictured with Winvic Braford heifers. Photo: Georgie Connor.

The Marks family, Winvic Pastoral, have been successfully utilising Poll Hereford genetics in their commercial crossbreeding program for a decade.

The family manages their operations from Winvic in the Kilcummin district north of Clermont, which was drawn by Vic Marks in 1957, and passed onto his son Charlie.

Charlie's son Darren and his wife Alice now run the business with their eldest daughters Olivia and Natalie. Their youngest daughter Amelia is at boarding school in Rockhampton, but is always eager to assist when she's home.

Winvic is mainly brigalow and black soil open downs with a 500ha cropping operation growing hay and grain and a further 365ha of leucaena.

Darren Marks said they're finishing steers on oats this year with their Poll Hereford x Braford steers gaining 3.04kg per day at present.

"We've just finished cutting oaten and vetch hay and the grass country is trying to grow after seven frosts, we've got nothing to complain about, it has been a great season," he said.

Mr Marks bought the family's first Poll Hereford bull from the Kalem and Binara Studs 10 years ago.

"He was the sale topper at the 2012 Roma Poll Hereford Sale, his name was Kalem Fokker and he left us with a very productive line of females. We've been crossbreeding with Herefords ever since," Mr Marks said.

Alice Marks said their approach to breeding is a bit different to most involving a back to basics method for breeding a Braford-type animal.

"Our focus is on breeding grass finished MSA compliant carcases, and we find that crossing Poll Hereford, Brahman and Braford delivers the fertility, carcase, environmental adaptation and phenotype that we're aiming for," she said.

Mrs Marks said they join for four months, calving from September to January.

"A large cohort of our maiden heifers are heat detect AI'd for their first joining and we yearling join to add to the fertility pressure."

Last season they received great results from Hereford AI sires NJW 79z Endure 173D and Glendan Park Panama P004.

"This seasons' IVF calves by Endure from Braford and Brahman cross donors are dropping now and our second drop of Panama AI calves will drop in late September.

"We were pleased to see Endure and Panama sons top the 2022 Herefords Australia National Sale at Wodonga, with an Endure son selling to Devon Court Stud for $130,000 and a Panama son selling for $70,000 to Injemira Genetics.

"It gave us confidence that we'd invested well in our Poll Hereford genetics and in hindsight we realise that we were very fortunate to have secured the semen in those bulls when we did. They're trait leaders for the Hereford breed and have crossed beautifully with our Braford herd."

Mr Marks said they aim to supply the grass finished MSA market.

"We look for growth and IMF when selecting genetics but we don't ignore fertility traits. We use both EBVs and raw data to make evaluations and inform our selections."

He said most of their bulls have come from Queensland and Northern New South Wales studs, including Binara, Kalem, Trefoil Park and more recently Devon Court, Merawah and Tenaru.

"The Qld bred bulls handle our environment, it's important that the bulls we select have been blooded for tick fever and we prefer they have a good hooded eye and strong eye pigment, we like big goggles. Our latest purchase was Tenaru Reknown from Tenaru stud at the 2022 Merawah sale."

It was in the early 1970's that Charlie and his wife Evon established the Winvic Braford Stud, and although the registered stud wound down in the mid 1980's a stud herd was always maintained for breeding herd bulls and replacement females with commercially relevant traits.

Darren and Alice reinstated the Winvic Braford Stud in 2019 after classifying some of their best Hereford x Braford females and acquiring some purebred registered Braford heifers and cows when the renowned Baroma Downs Braford Stud downsized.

The Marks' stud herd is Breedplan recorded and they measure their entire herd productivity using BlackboxCo software and they've recently started using the MasterBeef app with a view to accelerate genetic gain and improve carcase predictability.



"We're using both carcase and fertility measures to identify our most productive females and then utilising IVF to multiply those genetics, it's a big part of our sustainability focus," Mrs Marks said.



The more efficient our breeding herd is, the more sustainable our business is," she said.

Mrs Marks said Winvic will be offering three heifers at the Braford National Sale being held on Monday, September 12.

"It's the first time we've offered cattle at the sale and we hope that sharing our breeding program with other Whiteface breeders will be well received.

"The draft will close the sale, with two purebred Braford rising two-year-old heifers PTIC to US Hereford bull, NJW 79z Endure selling as lots 194 and 195 and a yearling granddaughter of our original Hereford sire, Kalem Fokker, being offered as a package with three semen straws to Victorian bred Hereford, Glendan Park Panama as lot 196."