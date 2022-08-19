Why consider contract packaging in your viticulture business

Picture: John Murzaku

This is branded content.

Many viticulturists work hard to produce the finest grapes to be turned into beautiful wine. After all, without quality grapes, there can't be quality wine. However, with so much time and effort going into grape cultivating and harvesting, many viticulturists can find themselves in need of assistance with the packaging.



Rather than invest significantly in this process and take on more responsibility than you need to, there's every reason to consider contract packaging. Learn why contract packaging can be a worthwhile consideration for many vineyard owners below.

Smaller investment

The process of kegging and bottling beverages can be expensive for the average winemaking business. You already have to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars on cultivating and harvesting equipment, and now you have to buy machinery to bottle your wine for public sale.

Contract packaging can be an ideal alternative if your budget doesn't quite stretch to new machinery or you're dubious about making such an investment. Rather than taking on a business loan or trying to come up with the money necessary for machines and staff, you can outsource this task to a company already well-established and ready to manage your bottling needs.

Ideal for seasonal and short-term needs

It can often take upwards of a year for wine to reach retail shelves, and bottling takes a mere fraction of that time. As a result, most vineyard owners will only need to use their bottling machines once the ageing and malolactic fermentation processes have taken place, along with racking and filtering to clarify the wine and remove sediment.

When you only need a machine and workers for a short period of time, it doesn't always make financial sense to invest in them yourself. Outsourcing this job to businesses specialising in seasonal and short-term work can often be a sound business decision.

Fewer staff needs

Worker shortages are hitting many businesses, and there are never any guarantees that you'll have enough employees for your next cultivating and harvesting season. Adding yet another job into the mix that requires a workforce can provide vineyard owners with an additional layer of unnecessary stress.



Fortunately, there will be no need to worry about hiring bottling staff when you explore your contract packaging options. Instead, you can focus all your attention on producing quality grapes.

Benefiting from expert advice

You might be an expert in producing quality grapes to turn into delectable wine, but your design and packaging skills might be lacking. When you align yourself with a contract packaging service provider, you'll be able to learn from the experts.



They can answer any questions you might have, help you with a quality finished result, and potentially allow you to upskill and expand your skill set. One of the best ways to learn all parts of your own industry is by aligning yourself with experts.

How to choose the right contract packaging service provider

You might know that it's in your best interests to outsource bottling to another company, but choosing that company can be challenging. Here are a few helpful tips for making the right decision for your vineyard.

Quality packaging

You might have the best wine money can buy, but if your packaging and bottles are sub-par, customers may not buy it. When choosing a new contract packaging service provider, take note of the available packaging options. Where possible, request samples so you can have confidence in what is leaving their bottling facility with your branding.

Location

There are many standout bottling facilities across Australia, but not all will be within proximity to your vineyard. You might see the value in narrowing down your options based on your location to ensure distribution can be seamless.

Reputation

It's not the bottling company's reputation on the line if your products aren't up to scratch; it's yours. While you might not play a part in the bottling of your prized wine, it still has your name on it.



As a result, it's important to research any company you plan to trust with your branding and bottling. Read reviews online, talk to other vineyard owners, and explore their websites to be sure of their reputation before trusting them with your own. In a crowded market, it's crucial to stand out for all the right reasons.