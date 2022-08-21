Farm Online
World first herbicide tolerant barley variety launched in Australia

Gregor Heard
By Gregor Heard
August 21 2022 - 9:00pm
NEW BEGINNINGS: Tristan Coram, AGT head of science and business development and barley breeder Paul Telfer examine the new Titan AX barley at Roseworthy, South Australia.

AUSTRALIAN grain breeder Australian Grain Technologies has launched the first barley in the world to feature traits from the CoAXium Barley Production system developed to provide tolerance to a herbicide new to Australian cropping systems, the group 1 Aggressor herbicide, produced by chemical giant Albaugh.

