AUSTRALIAN grain breeder Australian Grain Technologies has launched the first barley in the world to feature traits from the CoAXium Barley Production system developed to provide tolerance to a herbicide new to Australian cropping systems, the group 1 Aggressor herbicide, produced by chemical giant Albaugh.
The new variety, Titan AX, will provide Australian growers with valuable rotational options to lessen reliance on the popular Clearfield system, which features varieties with inbuilt resistance to the 'imi' group of herbicides.
Aggressor, which sits within the Group 1, or 'fops and dims', category of herbicides, as a Quizalofop-P-Ethyl based product, is a key part in the CoAxium system, which is used successfully in wheat lines in the US as a means of keeping on top of grass weeds.
Titan AX, a non-genetically modified line, is the world's first barley variety produced for the CoAXium system.
Titan AX was developed as part of a partnership between AGT, crop protection business Albaugh and farm chemical supplier Sipcam.
AGT officials are delighted to hit the ground running with the new variety.
"We are especially happy that Australian barley growers will be the first in the world to take advantage of the benefits of CoAXium® barley with Titan AX," said Tristan Coram, AGT head of science and business development said.
Dr Coram said the system would be especially beneficial for growers that have trouble with hard to kill grass weeds such as brome grass, barley grass, wild oats and some types of ryegrass.
Between them these weeds constitute the major problem weeds across the majority of Australia's cropping belt.
Dr Coram said there were some agronomic differences to other production systems such as Clearfield.
He said the system would have benefits in terms of future crop rotation due to lack of soil residue in comparison to Clearfield.
Those in low rainfall areas often struggle to get enough rainfall to fully incorporate the Clearfield residual, meaning non-tolerant crops the following year are subject to Clearfield toxicity.
There are also market access gains, with trials finding that if Aggressor is applied according to the label there will be no residues in barley grain, meaning no issues with market access.
Dr Coram said in its testing of the technology AGT has found excellent crop safety and performance across a range of environments.
In terms of suitability for growers, AGT barley breeder Paul Telfer said Titan AX was most similar to the popular Compass variety, which is suitable across all major barley producing regions but has a particular fit with low to medium rainfall zones such as the SA and Victorian Mallee.
"It's a plant type that particularly lends itself to low-medium or Mallee style environments where early vigour and longer straw is preferred, and where lodging is less of an issue," Mr Telfer said.
However, he said the cultivar would be far from a one-trick pony.
"Our data suggests that Titan AX performs consistently well across a range of growing conditions and therefore should be a suitable option for all growers that see value in tolerance to Aggressor herbicide," he said.
In terms of grain classification, Titan AX will be initially released as a feed grade variety, however AGT expect to nominate Titan AX for malt barley accreditation trials with Barley Australia to see if it is suitable for use in higher value malting applications.
Titan AX will be available for commercial plantings next year.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
