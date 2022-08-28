Farm Online
Foot and mouth disease - we are prepared says Animal Health Australia

By Sharon Starick and Kathleen Plowman, Animal Health Australia
August 28 2022 - 5:00am
Australia is prepared for FMD and this is why

The past few months have seen our attention shift toward emergency animal diseases, such as foot and mouth disease, being detected in neighbouring countries.

