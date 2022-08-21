Agriculture involves hard work and a fair share of disappointments, but that's no reason to be surprised by Australia's extraordinary farm sector market successes of late, or to expect doom to engulf the good times any day soon.
In particular, says Meat and Livestock Australia's chief, Jason Strong, there are plenty of rational reasons not to spin into a panic about the unlikely prospect of foot and mouth disease arriving with a plane load of idle travellers from Indonesia to wipe out a decade of livestock price gains and market growth.
"Despite all the optimism at the moment, there's an underlying perception that something has to be bad, and we should be expecting a collapse," he told an agribusiness forum at last week's AgQuip field days in North West NSW.
"The positivity behind our industry is actually unparalleled today.
"The sort of market conditions and opportunities happening now are what producers have been promising their bankers on loan application forms for 20 years. But now it really is true.
"We are setting a new base from which the red meat industry will expand even further.
"Conditions aren't just better than we have ever had, they're better than we ever expected they could be."
However, Mr Strong said the sector was also good at "making things sound bad", pointing to the popular assumption that cheap Indonesian holiday hotspots such as Bali were an open gate for an inevitable FMD outbreak on Australian farms.
The MLA managing director said some were convinced the fate of Australia's biosecurity now rested with a "half drunk, thong-wearing surfie returning from a wild week in Bali".
In fact, the intensified level of warnings and inspections at Indonesian and Australian airports, including checks before passengers left their aircraft seats, sniffer dog checks of luggage and travellers, footwear sanitary treatments and sundry other precautions meant it was almost impossible to misunderstand and not respond appropriately to Australia's heightened sensitivity to biosecurity threats such as FMD, lumpy skin disease or African swine fever.
At the same time, the likelihood of tourists travelling direct from Indonesian farms to catch a flight to Australia, passing through customs unchecked and then travelling straight to an Australia farm "to kiss a cow" was also highly unlikely.
While there was no room for complacency, producers should have confidence in the biosecurity system - one of many achievements to have enhanced Australia's livestock industry credibility and the quality of, and demand for, our exports in the past 30 years.
"We're benefitting from three decades of investment in getting better," Mr Strong told the Farm Writers' Association of NSW's Agribuzz at AgQuip, not far from where he grew up on a farm still owned by his family.
"It surprises me that people are surprised.
"All the work our industry has done deliberately to improve productivity, quality and market access has come together and is paying the dividends we enjoy today."
As a youngster Jason Strong's career ambitions had focussed on staying at Gunnedah and raising cattle, but his secondary school years at Farrer Agricultural High School revealed a talent for beef cattle judging.
That in turn fostered an interest in understanding meat quality while at university and eventually becoming a pioneer student of meat grading and developing a domestic grading system.
By the 1990s he was managing the newly established Meat Standards Australia, the world's only eating quality-based grading scheme based on consumer taste tests, a move which was followed by a decade in the genetics field with animal health giant, Pfizer.
His busy career has also included running his own cattle operation and three Brisbane butcher shops, two years with MLA in Brussels during which time Australian red meat exports to Europe doubled, and five years with the big Australian Agricultural Company, including more than three as managing director.
He told Agribuzz attendees a key career driver, had been opportunities to extract more value from beef, including "getting involved in something new".
MLA's focus on developing stockfeed supplements to cut livestock methane emissions and the exciting prospects for offal in the $5 billion a year collagen market were typical of opportunities which had emerged from obscurity in the past five years.
"Rather than expecting that there'll be a problem, we just have to be more ambitious."
Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).
