Central West property sold at auction

THE 444 hectare (1097 acre) Dubbo district property Black Hills sold at Ray White auction for $3.145 million on Tuesday.
The sale price is equal to about $7083/ha ($2867/acre).
Advertisement
Black Hills is located in the Benolong district, about 30km south of Dubbo, and was offered by Barry and Margaret Wooster.
Three of the six parties registered to bid were reported to be active at the auction.
Black Hills boasts rich, fertile alluvial open country rising to red loams and two striking timbered hills.
The property also has a fenced 1.1km frontage to the Little River and benefits from an easement to the nearby Macquarie River.
About 70 per cent of the property is arable, with the responsiveness and productivity of the property well recognised.
Some 800 Dorper ewes and 120 breeders as said to have been run on Black Hills when it was in full operation.
Fenced into 12 paddocks with laneways, water is supplied from a bore servicing eight troughs and four dams.
The property has a shed/house for accommodation, which has an open plan design with a well equipped kitchen, bathroom and two bedrooms. There is also a one bedroom unit with its own living area and ensuite.
Other improvements include a 9x24m State Wide steel shed with a 6m skillion at both the front and rear, a three stand shearing shed with an attached sheep yards, and cattle yards equipped with a Warwick crush and loading ramp.
The marketing of Black Hills was handled by Brian McAneney, and Frank Power, Ray White Rural, Dubbo.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our new and free weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.