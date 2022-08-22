Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Australia's food supply chains now 172,000 workers short

August 22 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Labour shortage hits crisis point in food supply chains

Australia's peak food industry bodies have calculated the food supply chain is short at least 172,000 workers from paddock to plate.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Agribusiness

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.