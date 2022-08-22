Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Land prices and high input costs uproot south-west's generational farms

JG
By Jessica Greenan
August 22 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DESTABILISED: Naringal's Charles Dillon said rising land prices, a lack of workers and high input costs were creating "turmoil" for south-west Victorian dairy farmers.

Generational farmers are under threat of being priced out of the south-west Victorian market as land prices surge.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.