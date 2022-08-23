New Holland has returned to the sub-compact market with the launch of its Boomer 25C.
The tractor made its debut to the public at the Aon AgQuip field days at Gunnedah, NSW, last week.
Advertisement
Designed to appeal to lifestyle farmers, or for farmers after a tractor to maintain the house yard, the Boomer 25C sports plenty of features at a cost-effective price point.
The 18 kilowatt (25 horsepower) four-wheel drive tractor has a 1.3 litre three cylinder engine and a two-range hydrostatic transmission.
It has a three-point hitch lift capacity and foldable rollover protection system.
Available attachments include a front-end loader, 4-in-1 bucket, mid-mount mower and backhoe.
New Holland lifestyle and small farm equipment acting product manager Ross Aylwin said the Boomer 25C's simplicity of operation was a big selling point.
"A lot of people are interested in it because we can package it up with a cost-effective factory supplied set of attachments," he said.
Read more:
Mr Aylwin said the tractor had received a positive response at AgQuip.
"This is a market we hadn't been playing in for quite awhile and it is an existing market," he said.
"The Boomer range we had was a bigger machine, it's a more robust machine but it does come with a price disadvantage as a result.
"This fills that gap just beneath that point."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.