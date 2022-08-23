"A true, dedicated lifting machine" has entered the Australian market with the release of Case IH's Farmlift 742 telescopic loader.
Boasting a seven metre reach and a 4200kg maximum lifting capacity, the telehandler certainly turned heads on the Case IH site during the Aon AgQuip field days at Gunnedah, NSW, last week.
Case IH ANZ hay and harvest product specialist Andrew Wood said demand had been there for a product like the Farmlift for tasks such as moving large square hay bales or round cotton bales.
"It's really just to fill a niche gap we've had in our product line-up," Mr Wood said.
"We've obviously always had tractors with front-end loaders but we were looking for something that had a bit more reach and a bit more lift capacity.
"With the demand to move larger and heavier things around the farm we thought it was time to launch a dedicated CNH telehandler into the Australian market for Case IH."
The Farmlift 742 is a four-wheel drive machine with two-wheel, four-wheel and crab steering modes available.
It has a 96 kilowatt (129 horsepower) 4.5 litre engine and is capable of ground speeds of up to 40 kilometres per hour.
Thanks to its 6x3 Powershift transmission with manual, semi-automatic and full automatic modes, it is a simple machine to operate.
Mr Wood said it was a really well laid out machine and they had gone for the largest flotation tyres able to be put on an agricultural telehandler.
"A couple of the features that really stand out for me is the access to the engine bay; access to clean that area out is probably as good as I've ever seen on a telehandler," he said.
"The ground clearance is excellent at 438mm; it's very clean underneath, there's not a lot of wiring or things that hang down that can get caught as we cross paddocks.
"Combined with all that and the simple layout of the controls and features in the cab, it's the ideal machine I think for farm use."
Order books have opened for the Farmlift 742 and Mr Wood said machines should start arriving in the next month or so for dealers to deliver to customers.
