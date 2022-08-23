Several hundred people gathered in the dusty outback more than 600 kilometres south of Darwin yesterday to remember Australia's most ambitious engineering feat of the 19th century.
It was the 150th anniversary of the overland telegraph line.
The telegraph line built between Adelaide and Darwin revolutionised communication between Australia and the rest of the world.
At the time of its construction, the interior of the continent had only been successfully crossed once.
And that only at the third attempt by the dogged explorer John McDouall Stuart a few years earlier after the Burke and Wills expedition failed.
The line's route basically followed Stuart's path through the inland as does the highway crossing from south to north today.
Descendants of workers, dignitaries and history lovers gathered at the Frew Ponds Overland Telegraph Line Memorial Reserve on Monday to mark the telegraph's successful construction.
The little known reserve is 330 kilometres north of Tennant Creek.
This heritage-listed attraction is located is near the intersection of the Stuart and the Carpentaria highways as a tribute to Sir Charles Todd, builder of the line.
It also commemorates the joining of the two ends of the line in 1872.
"We have this day, within two years, completed a line of communications two thousand miles long through the very centre of Australia ..." read the first message sent along the line by Sir Charles.
Completed on Monday - 150 years ago - the "whispering line" - which connected to a subsea cable from Port Darwin to Java and beyond to England - enabled Australia to communicate with the world within hours rather than months.
More than 3000 kilometres in length, the line was made up of 36,000 telegraph poles, insulators, pins and many tonnes of wire.
Eleven repeater stations were built along the route to boost the signal.
Northern Territory Heritage Minister Chansey Paech said: "The joining of the two telegraph lines at Frew Ponds 150 years ago was a historically momentous occasion that shaped the economic and social prosperity of the Territory and reformed Australia by breaking its isolation from the rest of the world.
"Back in the day, the completion of Overland Telegraph Line was as exciting and pertinent to the worldwide communication landscape as the more recent arrival of the internet. The vibe would have been amazing!
"The many tales of tenacity and toil; tears, triumph and tragedy that ran along the wire continue to bear witness to the strength and commitment of those who worked so hard, in adverse and extreme conditions to connect our country to the rest of the world."
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
